Israel, Iran will most likely agree to cease hostilities, Trump reiterates

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. Israel and Iran will most likely reach an agreement to cease hostilities, but this may not happen immediately, US President Donald Trump said on June 15.

"I hope there's going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal, and we'll see what happens," he said answering question from reporters on the South lawn of the White House before flying to Canada where the G7 summit (UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan) will be held.

"But sometimes they have to fight it out," he added meaning the possibility of continuation of the military actions.

"We're going to see what happens. I think there's a good chance there will be a deal," he said.

The US President assured that Washington would continue to provide defense assistance to Israel. Trump declined to answer a question about whether he had asked Israel to suspend strikes on Iran. On June 15, Trump expressed confidence that peace would soon be established between Iran and Israel, and noted that meetings and telephone conversations were currently being held to this end. He did not provide details.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.