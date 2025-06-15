At least 13 people detained in northern Iran for supporting Israel's actions

DOHA, June 15. /TASS/. At least 13 people have been detained in the province of Golestan in northern Iran for approving Israel's bombing, the Tasnim news agency has said.

According to the agency, those detained had expressed approval online for Israel's attack on Iran. No further details were provided.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.