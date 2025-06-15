Israeli army says it has intercepted most of missiles in a new attack from Iran

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. Iran launched several missiles toward Israel during a new attack recorded in the last few hours, according to a statement by the Israeli army's press service.

According to the report, most of these missiles were intercepted.

At this point, there have been no reports of debris falling, the military added.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in many areas of central and northern Israel due to the threat of missile attacks from Iran. This was the first daytime attack since the escalation began - until now, Iranian missiles had been launched toward Israel at night.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Lion's Roar, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.