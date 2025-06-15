Israel says Iran worked on creation of nuclear weapons at facility in Isfahan

CAIRO, June 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed an attack on an enterprise in the Iranian province of Isfahan, where, it said, Tehran was working on the development of nuclear weapons.

"The IDF attacked an important nuclear facility in the Isfahan province, where the Iranian military enriched uranium to create atomic weapons," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in Arabic in a video message on X.

According to Adraee, Iran "has been creating infrastructure facilities at this enterprise necessary for uranium enrichment for military purposes" since 2021.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian NourNews agency, citing the deputy governor of the Isfahan province, reported that an object associated with the Iranian Defense Ministry had been attacked. The provincial authorities are working to estimate possible damage.