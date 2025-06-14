Israel’s strikes against Tehran targeted Defense Ministry — Tasnim

DUBAI, June 15. /TASS/. The goal of Israeli air strikes against Tehran was the headquarters of the Iranian Defense Ministry, the Tasnim news agency said.

An administrative building of the ministry sustained minor damage as a result of the attack, the news agency added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.