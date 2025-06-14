Israel should be excluded from UN following strikes on Iran — US expert

GENEVA, June 14. /TASS/. The international community must expel Israel from the UN after it has put the world at risk of a nuclear war with its attacks on Iran, former independent expert with the UN Human Rights Committee Alfred-Maurice de Zayas told TASS.

According to him: "As the case may be, this is a matter of concern to all of humanity," as in case of a nuclear confrontation the whole world will be on the brink of destruction.

The American political scientist said in response to his question about "what can be done about Israel" nowadays "obviously, Article 6 of the UN Charter [that] provides for expulsion."

"I mean, a member that consistently violates the Charter can be expelled," Zayas continued. "A resolution of the General Assembly, I think, would be adopted. On the other hand, the United States would veto it in the Security Council, because a decision to expel a member must be approved also by the Security Council."

"I would still say the General Assembly should adopt a resolution because it is a signal," the US expert continued. "Beyond that, the General Assembly should do what it did in 1974 with regard to South Africa, whereby the credentials of the South African diplomats were withdrawn."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.

Iran codenamed its operation True Promise 3. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a televised address to the nation that the Israeli leadership "unleashed a war" against Iran, so Iran will not let Israel remain unscathed and will "use all force" to make that country regret what it has done.

General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary.