Iran to respond to Israel’s actions — Khamenei

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Iran will not leave Israel's actions unanswered following a series of attacks on the republic, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared, according to the Al Masirah TV channel.

"The Zionist entity committed a heinous crime by striking populated areas in Iran. This aggression resulted in the deaths of numerous leaders and scholars. However, their successors and colleagues have swiftly continued their responsibilities," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

He further warned that "through this attack, the Zionist entity has brought upon itself a painful and bitter fate."

"The might of the Iranian Armed Forces will not allow this entity's actions to go unpunished," Khamenei added.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion, a military campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the offensive as a "preemptive strike" and cautioned Israeli citizens about the likelihood of Iranian retaliation.