Trump says he does not mind phone call with Musk, but has no plans to call him

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he does not object talking to entrepreneur Elon Musk over the phone, but has no plans to call him.

During a media stakeout at the White House, Trump was asked whether he planned to call Musk. "I haven't really thought about it, actually. I would imagine he wants to speak to me," Trump replied.

"Maybe he has already called. You'd have to ask him whether or not he's already called. But I'd have no problem with it," Trump added.

However, he left the question of whether he would answer such a call unanswered. "I don't want to say that," the US president said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on June 8 that Trump was not planning to talk to Musk in the coming days.

On June 5, Musk and Trump traded sharp accusations on social networks, with Musk saying that without his support, Trump would never have won the election in November 2024. He also spoke in favor of impeaching Trump, criticized his initiatives on import duties and reduced state spending, and predicted a recession for the American economy in the second half of 2025.

In turn, Trump said that Musk had stopped fulfilling his duties effectively when he led the DOGE and "just went crazy." He threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, and cancel all subsidies.