Orban promises Putin due reception should he opt to visit Hungary

PARIS, June 8. /TASS/. Hungary will extend a due reception to Russian President Vladimir Putin should he decide to pay a visit to it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"If the Russian president decided to travel to Hungary, he will be received befittingly," he said in an interview with the French LCI television channel.

Since 2022, Orban has held two meetings with Putin. On the sidelines of the One Belt One Road forum in Beijing on October 17, 2023, they discussed the situation "in the world and in Europe." Highlighting the need for an immediate cessation of the armed conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian prime minister said that his country was interested in maintaining cooperation with Russia. On July 5, 2024, Orban visited Moscow. His talks with Putin focused on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine and resuming dialogue on a wide spectrum of issues.