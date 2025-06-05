Israel delivers 17 strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs — TV

DOHA, June 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered at least 17 strikes on southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, the city’s southern outskirts were attacked by fighter jets and drones.

Lebanon’s LBCI broadcaster said Israeli delivered six direct strikes and ten warning strikes, and the one remaining projectile failed to detonate.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said its strikes targeted sites of Hezbollah Aerial Unit (127) in Dahieh, the southern suburb of Beirut. Prior to that, the Israeli army issued a warning for this neighborhood, telling residents to leave their homes immediately.

Since late April and up until now, Israel has not targeted the Lebanese capital, limiting its military operations to the country’s southern regions.