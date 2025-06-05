MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The situation in the Sumy area and other parts of the front is difficult, the Ukrainian armed forces are experiencing a shortage of weapons, and the country's authorities are not supplying the army, lawmaker and former Verkhovna Rada speaker Dmitry Razumkov said.

"The situation in Sumy is difficult <...>. If we talk about other areas, the situation is also difficult; there is a shortage of weapons. Brigade and corps commanders say they haven't received a single drone from the state in three months," he said on the Ukrainian YouTube channel PolitekaOnline. In his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities are living in a parallel reality and saying that "Ukrainian troops are fully supplied by the state."

Earlier, retired Ukrainian Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko, former deputy head of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, acknowledged that the army's situation was most difficult precisely on the front line in this region. Meanwhile, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya urged residents of the Sumy Region to leave potentially frontline areas, criticizing top Ukrainian military commander Alexander Syrsky for failing to adequately prepare the region's defense.