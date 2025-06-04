Dialogue with Russia crucial as West shuns it — retired French officer

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Participation in last week’s 13th International Meeting of High Security Representatives in Moscow was motivated by the importance of maintaining dialogue and mutual exchange of views, even of a private nature, said retired French colonel Jacques Hogarde.

"I was invited to take part in this conference. I proceed from the principle that it is always better to use opportunities to get to know each other and talk. I thought this topic was very relevant, so I didn't hesitate a minute," Hogard, who is also a veteran of the French Foreign Legion, told TASS.

He expressed regret that "on the French side, and indeed in the West, they reject such a dialogue, such an opportunity to exchange views. It only half surprises me. This is why I felt completely free to accept the invitation and come. It seemed important to me."

Hogard said he was acting in a personal capacity.

"I believe that it is necessary to maintain contacts of any kind, even if they are modest and more or less private, because I do not represent anyone except myself, essentially, in all this, but I think it is important," he concluded.