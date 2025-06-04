Tehran could weigh nuclear deal with US with Iran-based enrichment consortium — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. Tehran would be ready to consider the latest US proposal for a regional enrichment consortium if it is located on Iranian soil, Axios quoted a senior Iranian official as saying.

"If the consortium operates within the territory of Iran, it may warrant consideration. However, should it be based outside the borders of the country, it is certainly doomed to fail," the official told Axios. According to the US news website, apart from the United States and Iran, the consortium would include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Turkey. It would be monitored by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and supply nuclear fuel to countries that seek to develop civilian nuclear programs.

According to Axios, a sixth round of talks on the Iranian nuclear program between the US president’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, could be held this weekend in a Middle Eastern country.

Under the proposal Washington sent to Tehran on May 30, the Islamic republic will have to reduce its enrichment concentration to 3%, Axios said. Also, Iran, as the US sees it, will have to dismantle its key enrichment infrastructure, stop developing its gas centrifuges and commit to refrain from building additional enrichment facilities, while its underground enrichment facilities will have to become non-operational for a period of time to be agreed by the two parties.

On June 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had sent the Iranian authorities a comprehensive and acceptable proposal to resolve disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, the US has not yet provided the republic with guarantees to lift anti-Iran sanctions as part of the proposed deal, and the response to the proposal will be drafted in line with the country’s national interests.

On May 23, Iranian and US representatives held the fifth round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Rome. The Omani foreign minister, who is mediating between the two sides, noted that "some, but not final, progress" had been made. After the consultations, his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington are preparing for a new round of talks and hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.