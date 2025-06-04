West exerts unprecedented pressure on China — Belarusian president

BEIJING, June 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called the Western pressure on China "unprecedented," the BelTA news agency reported.

"You have very accurately noted the main particularity of our days — the unprecedented pressure from the West, primarily on the People's Republic of China. Today, the eyes of many states, including Belarus, are on you, on Beijing," the news agency quoted the Belarusian president as saying at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

In turn, the Chinese head of state said that Minsk and Beijing strengthen indestructible political mutual trust, promote cooperation in practically all spheres, and maintain close contact and coordination in international affairs, including within the framework of the SCO and the UN. "Just like you and your country, we don't submit to any international hegemony or harassment policies. Together, we stand up for international justice and equality," Xi Jinping said.