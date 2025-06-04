Musk criticizes Trump’s government spending bill as it harms his interests — portal

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk criticized US President Donald Trump’s bill on reduction of government spending because it targeted his political and business interests, the Axios portal wrote citing sources.

According to the report, Musk was frustrated by the fact that his duties as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were not extended. He was also angry about Trump’s decision to withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally, to be NASA administrator.

Failures in promoting his business interests also prompted Musk to criticize the bill. The document cuts the electric vehicle tax credit that helps car makers like Musk's Tesla. Also, the US businessman wanted the Federal Aviation Administration to use his Starlink satellite system for national air traffic control.

In a post on X, Musk lashed at Trump's "big, beautiful bill," describing it as a "disgusting abomination." In his opinion, the bill will further increase the already giant budget deficit. Musk previously expressed his frustration with the bill on May 28.