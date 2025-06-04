{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

UN Security Council to vote on draft resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

The draft document, obtained by TASS, contains four provisions

UNITED NATIONS, June 4. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will on Wednesday vote on a draft resolution, co-authored by its ten non-permanent members, and demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, Slovenia’s mission to the international organization said.

The draft document, obtained by TASS, contains four provisions.

It demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, observed by both sides. It also calls for the release of all hostages held in the Palestinian enclave. On top of that, authors of the document demand to immediately remove all barriers for humanitarian deliveries to Gaza.

The vote is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT).

The UN Security Council has 15 members - five permanent (the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States and France) and ten non-permanent (Algeria, Guyana, Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, Sierra Leone and Somalia).

Tags
PalestineGaza Strip
Middle East conflict
Israeli warplanes deliver strike on Syria’s south — IDF
On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military said they had detected the launch of two projectiles from the territory of Syria
Read more
French politician says Zelensky, his allies reject peace as they fear to lose power
Florian Philippot said that efforts to negotiate a peace settlement are being stalled by the deep state, which is "adding tons of fuel to the fire"
Read more
Bridge blast incidents in Kursk, Bryansk Regions classified as terror attacks
Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that investigators have seized parts of explosive devices, as well as other material evidence, interviewed witnesses, victims, and railway workers
Read more
Telegram enables users to send personal messages to channels
Content creators can activate this mode "to talk with subscribers without sharing personal info," the messenger informed
Read more
Trump receives calls from global bigwigs on personal cell phone — media
The news article points out that aides have repeatedly warned the US president that conversations on his private phone could be tapped by other countries' intelligence services or hackers
Read more
Russian stock indices moving up on Tuesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.16% to 2,834.06 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 0.5% to 1,132.19
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on June 4
Bids for the auctions can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange
Read more
Court extends deadline on repayments to small lenders for Nord Stream 2 AG
Nord Stream 2 AG also had a deferral until May 9 for making repayments to small creditors of the project
Read more
Lee chooses future prime minister of South Korea — Yonhap
The Central Election Commission said after counting 63% of the ballots that Lee Jae-myung had garnered 48.7% of the votes
Read more
Ukraine’s attack on Russian military airfields raises risks much higher — Kellogg
According to the US special envoy for Ukraine, the US is trying to keep risks down and prevent the conflict from expanding
Read more
US used info about fighting in Ukraine to assess potential conflict in Asia Pacific
US Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan said that the US army also helps to control illegal migration from Mexico
Read more
Turkey expects Russia, Ukraine to hold another round of talks — top diplomat
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that yesterday’s talks yielded major agreements, such as on another exchange of prisoners of war and the sick
Read more
Fidan believes Ukraine talks will eventually involve country leaders
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mentioned that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier said that he would gladly host the leaders of Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Kremlin explains decision to publish draft memorandum
The memorandum was initially handed over to the Ukrainian side behind closed doors
Read more
Terror attacks in Kursk, Bryansk regions aimed to intimidate Russians, official says
Alexander Khinshtein added that such crimes cannot and will not be condoned
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine exchange memorandums and London unveils defense overhaul
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 3rd
Read more
Mediators aim to reach Gaza truce before Eid al-Adha holiday — REPORT
According to the report, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have been piling pressure on Hamas in recent days so it softens its negotiating position
Read more
Ukrainian special services agent who built powerful bomb detained in Crimea — FSB
According to the report, the man retrieved components from two hidden caches and assembled an IED consisting of over 1.2 kg of explosives, an electric detonator, a homemade electric radio receiver, an electronic transmitter, and destructive elements
Read more
Istanbul to remain venue for Moscow-Kiev talks — senior Russian diplomat
Choosing a new venue is totally out of question, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
US expert speculates about Biden administration’s role in Kiev attack on Russian airfields
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime had launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1
Read more
Former German foreign minister elected president of 80th UNGA session
Some diplomats expressed concern that her appointment could cost Germany votes, particularly from countries in the Global South
Read more
Court banned operations of World of Tanks game publisher
This is the first incident related to the court prohibition of the video games publisher
Read more
Russia, Turkey seek to protect their interests and global security — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, cooperation between Russia and Turkey "has undergone a multi-year transformation - from common challenges that tested the strength of interaction and the first Soviet-Turkish agreements that laid the principles of good neighborhood to the latest long-term strategic initiatives"
Read more
Russian troops advance along 25-km wide frontline in Sumy Region — military expert
"The advance is currently underway along a broad section of the front, from Kondratovka to Yunakovka," Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Read more
Lee leads South Korean presidential election as 50% of ballots counted
With 17.6 million ballots tallied so far, almost 49% were for Lee Jae-myung and 42.6% for his main competitor Kim Moon-soo
Read more
Russian senator calls for rewarding those who tried to prevent drone attack in Siberia
"They are real heroes," Natalya Nikonorova stressed
Read more
Russia to hold informal UNSC meeting on Ukrainian crisis on June 4
The topic is "Reflection on and elimination of ideological root causes of the Ukrainian crisis"
Read more
New anti-Russian sanctions ready, need to be approved by Congress, Trump — envoy
US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasized that the restrictions are aimed primarily at Russian oil exports
Read more
Russian embassy firmly rejects London's 'fabricated, absurd accusations' of attacks
"Russia poses no threat to the United Kingdom and its people," the diplomatic mission underlined
Read more
US hopes talks on Ukraine will not last for years - Department of State
According to US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, she doesn’t think that the timeframe for the Ukrainian settlement set by President Trump is expiring
Read more
Almost 90 Russians injured, eight killed over week due to Ukrainian strikes — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian armed forces fired almost 1,900 various munitions at Russian territory over the past week
Read more
Russian lawmakers to demand use of weapons against ‘terrorist Kiev regime’ — Duma speaker
The Russian presidential press service said earlier in a statement that last night, Kiev had tried to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence with drones
Read more
Any compromises in Ukraine settlement talks to remain confidential — Kremlin
The memorandum by Moscow suggests two options to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine
Read more
Over 200 inmates escape from prison during earthquake — TV
One inmate died and a prison employee and three servicemen were injured in the resulting chaos
Read more
Global nuclear security hangs by a thread — US economist Jeffrey Sachs
According to the economist, the US broke apart the nuclear framework, starting with the country’s unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002
Read more
Ukrainian drones carried up to 25 kg of explosives each in recent raids, analyst says
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, the attack could have targeted Crimea
Read more
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Zelensky drags US into conflict by ordering drone strikes deep into Russia — ex-adviser
"We are being sucked into a kinetic World War III right now that is going to dwarf the 20th century World Wars I and II," Steve Bannon said
Read more
What we know about power outage in Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions due to Kiev's drone attack
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky noted that the power outage affected more than 600,000 residents
Read more
MAGA supporters condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack on Russian airfields — Axios
The portal noted that MAGA followers have for years seen Vladimir Zelensky "as a 'globalist' puppet and Ukraine as a backwater of corruption," opposing any Ukrainian military operations against Russian forces
Read more
After liberating Andreyevka, Russian forces now 20 kilometers away from Sumy — expert
The Russian army can technically use drones and artillery to attack the enemy in the city
Read more
NATO no longer controlled by its allies, senior Russian senator argues
According to Konstantin Kosachev, NATO is something contrary to sovereignty that undermines the rationale and principles of international law
Read more
Lavrov stresses importance of direct dialogue between Pakistan, India
Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi gave a briefing about Pakistan’s position on the situation in Pakistani-Indian relations
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat, US envoy discuss threats of terrorism in Syria
Apart from that, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Vershinin and Geir Pedersen also discussed pressing humanitarian and socio-political issues
Read more
Kremlin urges waiting for results of investigation into Ukraine's attacks on Russia
Dmitry Peskov noted that President Vladimir Putin received information about the attacks online
Read more
MAKS air show deferred until next year — Rostec CEO
The event was not held in 2023 and 2024 as well
Read more
Russia, Nigeria discussing cooperation in exploration, fuel supplies
The key topic of the meeting was to discuss cooperation within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Read more
Power supply restored in three districts of Zaporozhye Region — governor
Earlier, Yevgeny Balitsky said that power supply in Melitopol and Berdyansk has been fully reinstated
Read more
Zimbabwe issues permits to cull 50 elephants in nature reserve
According to the media, the Save Valley Conservancy in southern Zimbabwe is home to approximately 2,550 elephants, whereas it has a "carrying capacity" of 800 elephants
Read more
Residents of village near Irkutsk shot down about five Ukrainian drones
The exact number of UAVs involved remains uncertain
Read more
Ukrainian officials arrive in Washington for talks — head of Zelensky’s office
Andrey Yermak announced meetings with representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties and US President Donald Trump's team
Read more
Baerbock to be paid €13,000 monthly to chair 80th session of UN General Assembly
On Monday, the UN General Assembly voted to appoint the German ex-minister as chairman of the 80th session
Read more
Russian lawmaker says so-called opposition has no support inside country
Vasily Piskaryov pointed out that the European Parliament recently announced a discussion about EU support for "pro-democratic forces" in Russia
Read more
Man arrested in St. Petersburg for gathering information for Ukrainian terrorist group
A criminal case has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code
Read more
UK threatens to sue Abramovich if doesn’t use Chelsea sale money to help Ukraine — Reuters
According to the report, the government is determined to see the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club reach humanitarian causes in Ukraine
Read more
US, Swedish reconnaissance jets conduct patrols over Baltic Sea area
As of now, the US aircraft has departed the Baltic Sea area, while the Swedish jet continues to patrol the area near the Kaliningrad Region
Read more
Polish president-elect calls on Zelensky to tackle long-standing bilateral issues
Karol Nawrocki expressed his willingness to continue cooperation with Ukraine "on the basis of mutual respect"
Read more
Traffic on Crimean Bridge is in standard operational mode — Russian Ministry of Transport
"Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily halted twice earlier in the day, but the closures did not cause serious difficulties for drivers," according to the statement
Read more
Trump remains positive about progress of Ukraine settlement — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed to the progress the sides made so far "in just four months"
Read more
Over 30 foreign mercenaries killed in Kharkov Region since May — official
The bodies of mercenaries are secretly airlifted by helicopters from Kharkov Airport to western Ukraine on a 24-hour basis
Read more
Israeli artillery shells targets in southern Syria after launch of projectiles from there
According to the IDF, earlier in the day two projectiles were identified crossing from Syria into Israeli territory
Read more
Ukraine no longer capable of launching large-scale counterattacks due to losses — expert
In particular, the enemy suffered heavy losses in the Krasnoarmeysk area and was forced to withdraw a number of units from four Ukrainian brigades
Read more
Israeli warplanes deliver strike on Syria’s south — IDF
Shortly after, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed the incident on Syria’s transitional government and its head, Ahmed Al-Sharaa
Read more
Zelensky’s chief of staff meets with Witkoff to discuss Russia-Ukraine talks
Andrey Yermak said that he also told Witkoff about the situation of the battlefield for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and invited the US envoy to visit Ukraine to see the situation through his own eyes
Read more
No one scared by Trump's threats to impose duties for abandoning dollar — Lula
Commenting on Donald Trump’s policies since taking office this January, the Brazilian leader noted that the new president was elected by Americans "to govern the United States, not the entire world"
Read more
Lee Jae-myung wins South Korean presidential election
He collected 49.4% of the votes after all of the ballots were processed
Read more
Chief of Zelensky office briefs Kellogg on Russia-Ukraine talks
During his conversation with Keith Kellogg, Andrey Yermak also raised the issue of military assistance to Kiev
Read more
Press review: West’s reaction to attacks in Russia and new Moscow-Kiev talks confirmed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 2nd
Read more
Russia’s strikes pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 118 areas over day — top brass
Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
20 suspected terrorists detained by Israeli military in West Bank — IDF
"Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria to maintain the security of Israeli civilians," the army emphasized
Read more
Ukrainian attacks on Russian military facilities aimed at disrupting talks — German expert
Sevim Dagdelen emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning that "celebrating or rejoicing is entirely inappropriate, especially given the specter of a potential nuclear response from Russia"
Read more
Bankruptcies may grow by 11% in Germany this year — research
"Germany in general is one of the most affected markets in West Europe after France but also one of the few countries that may expect growth of indicators in 2025," Allianz Trade said
Read more
FACTBOX: Moscow court bans World of Tanks publisher’s operations
The Russian Office of General Prosecutor earlier filed an action against Lesta and Lesta Games Agency to prohibit their operations in view of their extremist activity in the form of support for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Ukrainian army suffers heavy losses on junction of DPR and Zaporozhye Region — expert
Andrey Marochko said earlier that despite the resistance of Ukrainian forces, Russian units are advancing in the area on a stretch of the frontline more than 30 kilometers wide
Read more
Russia to unilaterally transfer 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian service members — Medinsky
Russia is ready to receive the bodies of Russian servicemen, if the Ukrainian side has them, Russia’s chief negotiator said
Read more
Enemy activities observed near Crimea in Black Sea waters — authorities
"Along with enemy activity off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, there is also an information attack," adviser to the Crimean head Oleg Kruchkov said
Read more
Russia's memorandum aims to address Ukrainian conflict's root causes — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underlined that the settlement topic is utterly complex
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian cities of Poltava, Odessa
Earlier, a blast was reported in the Sumy Region
Read more
NATO to reassess weaknesses after Ukraine’s strike on Russian airfields — NYT
The newspaper notes that the massive June 1 attack will not stop Russia from continuing offensive operations
Read more
Kiev suffers immense losses by sending unprepared soldiers to frontline — politician
Vitaly Ganchev stressed that Ukraine’s political leadership was aware of the situation but "continues the deliberate extermination of its men"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Andreyevka community in Sumy Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US trade embargo against Cuba must be lifted — Medvedev
The rapprochement between the two countries stalled after Republican Donald Trump took office in January 2017
Read more
Houthis say their strike prevented US military plane from landing in Israel
The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday evening they had detected a missile launch in Yemen
Read more
EU may fall apart — prominent economist
Jeffrey Sachs suggested that the EU might even expel or strip Hungary of its voting right because of Budapest's honesty in saying that "the war in Ukraine should stop and the EU should stop being warmongers"
Read more
Avtovaz to unveil its first Lada crossover and another new model at SPIEF
As part of its partnership with the forum, Lada will provide transportation for forum participants, including a fleet of 10 Aura sedans
Read more
Moscow genuinely interested in revival of Russia-India-China troika format — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat added that NATO is blatantly trying to lure India into anti-China intrigues
Read more
Kiev unable to carry out attacks on Russian airfields without US intel — military expert
"This is possible and conceivable only with satellite communications support," Guillaume Ansel said
Read more
Chechen head says eliminates Ukraine’s manpower, equipment on Orekhovsky direction
Ramzan Kadyrov said that the enemy column was detected in a timely manner, trying to covertly change positions
Read more
Ukraine says Russian fighter jets outmatch F-16s
Yury Ignat added that Russia has powerful air defenses, which work in tandem with aviation
Read more
Kiev did not notify Trump about plans to attack Russian airfields — White House
When asked about the US administration’s position on Kiev’s attacks on Russian airfields, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that she would prefer the president to express it
Read more
Switzerland sides with EU in expanding anti-Russian sanctions
Seventeen individuals, 58 organizations, 189 ships and 31 enterprises were blacklisted
Read more
Record-breaking magnetic storm on Earth continues for 66 hours
In April 2017, geomagnetic storms continued for 69 hours
Read more
Biden thought that Russia should be destroyed — Brazilian leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted that "Europe, which held a middle-ground position for some time, finally sided with Washington and now is spending billions to rearm itself"
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet contains growing threats from unfriendly nations — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "the Northern Fleet has always been and remains the pride of Russia, the country’s shield in the Arctic, and a security guarantee in Russia’s Polar regions"
Read more
Dutch government resigns after collapse of ruling coalition — prime minister
Dick Schoof said that he would immediately go to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands with a request for the resignation of ministers from the Party for Freedom
Read more
Russia, China won't sell each other out for US perks — Russian official
Boris Titov noted that it is expedient to create new global economic poles and Russia and China can do this through consolidated efforts
Read more
UNGA elects new non-permanent members of Security Council for 2026-2027
The new Security Council members will replace Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, and Sierra Leone, whose terms expire on December 31, 2025
Read more
Russia calls for withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass, Novorossiya within 30 days
The memorandum also noted that after the initiation of work on the text of a peace treaty, a two-to three-day truce will be declared to collect the bodies of the deceased from the neutral zone
Read more
South Korea's election second-runner admits defeat
Kim Moon-soo congratulated Lee Jae-myung
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat notes professionalism of Russian, Ukrainian negotiators
"No matter where the talks are held, in Turkey or elsewhere, it is crucial to continue dialogue," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan added
Read more