TEL AVIV, June 4. /TASS/. Israel hit targets in southern Syria to retaliate the launch of two projectiles toward Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, IDF artillery struck in southern Syria following the projectiles launched toward Israeli territory," it said.

According to the IDF, earlier in the day "two projectiles were identified crossing from Syria into Israeli territory, and fell in open areas.".