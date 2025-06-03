Top Turkish diplomat notes professionalism of Russian, Ukrainian negotiators

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has lauded the professionalism of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams during their meetings in Istanbul.

"Naturally, I see professionalism. Yes, sometimes people may become emotional or nervous, but in general, emotions didn't run as high as I expected. It's not like there were heated debates, insulting remarks, accusations and the like. They understand their positions in this war and try to promote them. These were good talks," he said in an interview with the TRT television channel.

"Bearing in mind the current situation along the frontline and the psychological atmosphere of the war, the meeting between the delegations in Istanbul was held at the best possible level," he noted. "It is important that the sides don’t leave the negotiating table and continue discussions with an eye towards reaching a ceasefire and peace. This is our advice to the sides."

"No matter where the talks are held, in Turkey or elsewhere, it is crucial to continue dialogue," he added.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. During the slightly more than an hour-long meeting, the sides spoke Russian. They exchanged documents with their vision of ways to settle the conflict.

Moscow’s document provides for two options for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The first one implies a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops and other paramilitary units from Russia’s territory, including the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to a distance off the Russian border that would be agreed upon by the parties in accordance with the approved provision.

The second ceasefire scenario is based on a package resolution comprising 10 points. These include a ban on the redeployment of Ukrainian troops, except their withdrawal to a distance off the Russian borders that would be agreed upon by the parties, a halt of mobilization and beginning of demobilization in Ukraine. Apart from that, it provides for the cessation of foreign military aid to Ukraine, including the provision of intelligence and satellite communication services, as well as the refusal from other countries’ military presence in Ukraine and the engagement of foreigners in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian army.