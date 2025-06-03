Fidan believes Ukraine talks will eventually involve country leaders

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he believes that talks about a settlement in Ukraine will eventually involve country leaders.

"In order for the leaders to meet, it is necessary to get certain decisions to be prepared for this meeting, get the negotiations of the delegations to reach a certain point. That is, a certain agenda must be prepared in advance for such a summit. I will tell you my personal opinion on this issue, as I cannot speak for the side - it would be incorrect. My analysis of the situation is that if there are several more meetings of the delegations and the negotiations reach a certain point, the meeting of the leaders will be inevitable," the minister said on TRT television.

Fidan mentioned that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier said that he would gladly host the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The minister said that when he traveled to Moscow and Kiev last week, he relayed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky that Erdogan was ready to set up a summit of leaders to reach a settlement in Ukraine.