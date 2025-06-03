20 suspected terrorists detained by Israeli military in West Bank — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. Twenty suspected terrorists have been detained by the Israeli military during raids in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the past few days, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria (the West Bank - TASS). As part of the activity, the forces apprehended 20 wanted individuals and confiscated a 'Carlo' weapon along with additional weapons," it said.

"Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria to maintain the security of Israeli civilians," it emphasized.