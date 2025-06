SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. Kim Moon-soo, a candidate from South Korea’s conservative People Power Party, has acknowledged the victory of his democratic opponent, Lee Jae-myung, in the country’s presidential election, according to a broadcast by the YTN TV channel.

"With humility, I accept the people’s choice. I congratulate candidate Lee Jae-myung," Kim Moon-soo said at a press conference.