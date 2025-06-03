Chief of Zelensky office briefs Kellogg on Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak, met in Washington with Keith Kellogg, the US president’s special envoy for Ukraine, to brief him on the June 2 talks with Russia held in Istanbul.

"In Washington, along with my team, I met with <...> Keith Kellogg. We discussed the situation on the battlefield and the outcomes of the Istanbul meetings," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ahead of the talks, Zelensky’s office had expressed hope that Kellogg or other US and European representatives would participate. However, State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the negotiations should be held directly between Moscow and Kiev.

During his conversation with Kellogg, Yermak also raised the issue of military assistance to Kiev. Previously, Zelensky had complained that Ukraine was prepared to pay $15 billion to the US for 10 Patriot systems, but Washington declined to sell them.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour; the delegations communicated in Russian. The sides exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said Moscow had given the Ukrainian side a memorandum consisting of two parts.

The document by Moscow suggests two options to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. The first one proposes a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops and other paramilitary forces from Russia’s territory, including the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as their withdrawal from Russia’s borders at a distance agreed upon by the parties in accordance with the approved provision.

The second ceasefire scenario involves a package resolution comprising 10 points. These include a ban on the redeployment of Ukrainian troops, except for steps to withdraw at a distance from Russia’s borders agreed upon by the parties, to halt mobilization and launch demobilization efforts in Ukraine. In addition, it provides for the cessation of foreign military aid to Ukraine, including the provision of intelligence and satellite communication services, as well as the refusal of the military presence of other countries in Ukraine and the participation of foreign specialists in military operations on Kiev’s side.