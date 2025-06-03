US used info about fighting in Ukraine to assess potential conflict in Asia Pacific

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The US military learns lessons from combat operations in Ukraine and extrapolates them onto a potential conflict in Asia Pacific, US Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan, deputy chief of staff of operations, plans, and training for the US Army, said.

"We try to do some extrapolation and look at what's happening in the Indo Pacific and how the challenges in Ukraine and in Russia today would apply toward an Indo Pacific fight," he told a conference organized by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a Washington-based think tank.

"For sure, we also look to extrapolate that as an example onto the southern border," Ryan noted, adding that the US army helps to control illegal migration from Mexico.

"We also look to extrapolate that conflict, or those think lessons learned in Ukraine toward other theaters of war, either today or into the future, such as in the Middle East," he went on to say.

"I think the idea that the role for the army will fundamentally change in a future fight is a bit overstated," he emphasized.