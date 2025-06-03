Lee leads South Korean presidential election after 80% of ballots counted

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. Opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung continues to lead in the South Korean presidential election after 80% of the ballots have been counted, said the Central Election Commission.

Lee has secured 48.3% of the vote, while his main rival Kim Moon-soo is at 42.9%. 28 million ballots have so far been tallied.

Lee addressed his supporters. "Dear citizens of the Republic of Korea, although I have not yet been named president-elect, I stand before you as a candidate who is highly likely to be elected in the 21st presidential election," he said.