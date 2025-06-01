Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski wining presidential election in Poland — exit poll

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski from ruling party Civic Coalition (KO) is winning Sunday’s runoff presidential election in Poland, according to exit poll results released by the TVP Info television channel.

Thus, the poll indicates that Trzaskowski is winning 50.3% of votes. His rival, Karol Nawrocki from opposition political party Law and Justice (PiS), is garnering 49.7%.

Official results of the voting are expected to be made public on June 2.

Speaking at his election headquarters, Trzaskowski announced his victory in the second round of voting, adding that this is a narrow win.

