Israeli Foreign Minister demands Paris, London to influence Hamas for Gaza ceasefire

TEL AVIV, June 1. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that the Jewish state places all responsibility for the continuation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip on the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and demands that France and the UK put pressure on the radicals.

According to him, the Israeli side agrees with US proposals that could lead to a ceasefire in the enclave, while Hamas, according to Israel, stubbornly refuses to do so.

"Hamas initiated this war with the 7/10 massacre is responsible for its continuation by refusing to release our hostages and disarm. If France and the UK want to reach a ceasefire - pressure should be put on Hamas that continues to say No, instead of attacking Israel, which says Yes," he wrote on the X social network.

Sa’ar's statement came in light of critical statements from Paris and London against Israel over the Israeli army's actions in the Gaza Strip and the sharp deterioration of the humanitarian situation there amid the expansion of Israel's military operation.