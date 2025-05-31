US envoy describes Hamas’ response to Gaza proposal as ‘totally unacceptable’

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas’ response to the United States proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza is "totally unacceptable," US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"I received the Hamas response to the United States’ proposal. It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward," he wrote on the X social media platform.

According to Witkoff, "Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week."

"That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families and in which we can have at the proximity talks substantive negotiations in good-faith to try to reach a permanent ceasefire," the US envoy added.

Earlier, Hamas sent its response to Witkoff’s proposal to mediators. The movement expressed readiness to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased captives in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. Besides, Hamas reiterated demands that a permanent ceasefire be declared in Gaza, Israeli troops withdraw from the enclave and humanitarian aid be provided to the strip.

The Ynet news website reported on May 29 that Witkoff’s new proposal provided for an immediate 60-day ceasefire in the enclave and the release of ten living hostages in the first week. According to the media outlet, Hamas will also have to hand the bodies of 18 deceased captives over to Israel. The Jewish state, in turn, will release Palestinian prisoners based on previously approved lists. In addition, the document highlights the need to resume humanitarian supplies to Gaza through the UN and other international organizations. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the same day that Israel had approved the plan before it was sent to Hamas.