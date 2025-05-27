Trump warns Netanyahu against measures interrupting negotiations with Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, May 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call last week not to take any action that could jeopardize negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on a new nuclear deal, Axios reported quoting a White House official and a source familiar with the details of the call as saying.

Trump told Netanyahu on Thursday that he "doesn't want anything to impede" a diplomatic solution with Iran, the White House official said. His message was that "he doesn’t want him to antagonize at a time when he is trying to solve problems," the official said.

Trump said to Netanyahu that the "other option" is on the table, but he wants to see first if a diplomatic solution is possible. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment, Axios said.

It said that Homeland Security Kristy Noem met Netanyahu on Sunday telling him that Trump would make a decision within days and asking him to "give us a week."

According to Axious, Israel, that has been preparing to swiftly strike Iran's nuclear sites, if U.S.-Iran nuclear talks fail in the coming weeks, feared that its operational window could close soon, while some US officials worry that Netanyahu might order a strike without a green light from Trump.

Iran and the United States held the fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome on May 23, mediated by Oman. Head of the Omani Foreign Ministry Badr al-Busaidi said there were "certain, but not final progress." According to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Tehran and Washington hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.