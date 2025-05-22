Baltics may become scene of permanent Russia-West confrontation — Tusk

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Baltic Sea risks becoming a scene of perpetual standoff between Russia and the West, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned during a meeting with naval commanders in Gdynia.

"The Baltic Sea is poised to become a zone of ongoing confrontation," Tusk stated in a speech broadcast by TVP Info. He emphasized that suspicious incidents near critical infrastructure in the region are likely to increase in frequency.

On Wednesday, Tusk highlighted a "suspicious activity" involving a sanctioned vessel near an underwater cable connecting Poland and Sweden. According to the Polish Defense Ministry, the vessel was operating in international waters and reportedly altered its course under the guidance of Polish aircraft.

In recent months, multiple submarine cables in the Baltic Sea have been damaged under suspicious circumstances. Several affected countries have begun to accuse Russia of involvement. However, the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reports that investigations into the damage to energy cables have so far found no concrete evidence linking Russia to the incidents.

Since January 2025, NATO has been conducting the Baltic Sentry patrol - a continuous maritime surveillance operation in the region. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko declared that Moscow would not permit the Baltic Sea to become a "NATO lake."