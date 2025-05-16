Russia, Belarus to hold West-2025 joint military drills against possible outside threat

MINSK, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus plan to work out at Zapad-2025 joint military exercise actions that are aimed to repel aggression against the Union State, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.

"Our joint work in this area will continue," Belarusian news agency quoted Khrenin as saying during his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

"All agreements, including the implementation of the Treaty on Security Guarantees within the framework of the Union State, have been fully upheld," Khrenin continued.

"We have stood and will continue to stand shoulder to safeguard the security of our countries and peoples, taking all necessary response measures in case of any threats to the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation," the Belarusian defense minister added.