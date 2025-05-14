Iran proposes creation of consortium for peaceful uranium enrichment — NYT

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. Tehran has proposed the creation of a consortium of Middle Eastern countries for uranium enrichment with American investments attracted, The New York Times wrote, citing sources.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented the initiative to US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Oman on Sunday, the newspaper said. The Islamic republic considers the plan as an alternative to Washington’s requirement to fully give up its nuclear program. The publication mentioned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as possible participants of the consortium.

Iran’s proposal entails the establishment of a three-country nuclear consortium, in which Iran would enrich uranium to 3.67% and supply it to other Arab countries for use for civilian purposes. Moreover, it is suggested that observers from other countries, including experts from the US, will be present at Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Sunday, Iran and the US held the fourth round of talks for settlement of the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Mediated by Oman, the US-Iranian talks kicked off on April 12 in the Omani capital. The second round took place on April 19 in Rome, and the third on April 26 in Oman again. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US team is headed by Witkoff.