Yemen’s Houthis launch new strike on Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv — spokesman

DOHA, May 14. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah has launched a new strike on Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a ballistic supersonic missile, the group’s spokesman Yahya Saria said.

According to his statement posted on the movement’s Telegram channel, this is the third missile the Houthis have launched at the airport in the past 24 hours. The spokesman said that the missile "hit its target" and that airport operations were suspended for about an hour.

The Houthis vowed to continue their so-called military operations in support of the Palestinian people until Israel stops attacking the Gaza Strip.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would carry out attacks on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli ships from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv halted its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthi attacks stopped after the Gaza ceasefire was imposed in mid-January 2025, but after the ceasefire collapsed in early March, the rebels first announced a resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea and then resumed attempts to attack targets inside Israel with missiles.

On March 15, the US, under orders from President Donald Trump, began launching massive strikes against targets of the Houthis, who control about a third of Yemen’s territory. According to the US Central Command, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, Ansar Allah launched a series of missile and drone attacks on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea. There was no information on damage to the ship as a result of the attacks.