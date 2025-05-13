Death toll from Israeli strike on southern Gaza Strip nears 30 — media

CAIRO, May 13. /TASS/. At least 28 people were killed in the Israeli strike on the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Hamas-affiliated Quds portal reported.

According to its sources in the Gaza civil defense services, 20 more bodies may still be remaining under the debris, with rescuers being unable to reach them amid massive bombings.

According to the Kan radio station, Israel’s airstrikes on a Hamas control center beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis targeted Mohammad Sinwar, a senior Hamas military commander and a brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar who was killed in October 2024.

So far, it is not known whether Mohammad Sinwar was killed in the attack or not.

The radicals have not yet commented on reports from Israel.