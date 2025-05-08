China supports Russia’s efforts to ensure security, stability, development — statement

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Beijing supports Moscow in ensuring its interests of security, stability and development, says a joint statement adopted after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China supports Russia's efforts "to ensure security and stability, national development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes outside interference in Russia's internal affairs," the document says.

Russia reaffirms its commitment to the One China principle, opposes Taiwan's independence in any form, and firmly supports the Chinese government's actions to protect its own sovereignty and territorial integrity and unify the country, the statement runs.