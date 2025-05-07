Witkoff’s meeting with UNSC members focused on Iran, Palestine, Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, May 8. /TASS/. Issues related to Iran, Palestine, and Ukraine were the focus of US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s meeting with members of the UN Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said.

"We discussed many things," he said. "We discussed three main issues that he (Witkoff - TASS) is trying to play the role given to him by the President [of the United States Donald Trump] on Gaza, Palestine, Iran, and Ukraine."

Apart from that, in his words, other matters were also raised.

Witkoff held a closed-door meeting with diplomats in the office of the US Mission to the UN. The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes.