Turkey backs Pakistan, condemns Indian strikes as aggression

ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. Turkey stands in solidarity with Pakistan and denounces India’s actions as aggression, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a phone call with Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to express Turkey's solidarity with Pakistan and to oppose India's unprovoked aggression violating Pakistan's sovereignty and killing innocent civilians. He expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry's press office said in a statement.

India’s Defense Ministry reported that its armed forces had launched Operation Sindoor and struck nine targets in Pakistan. According to the statement, the strikes hit sites from which terrorist attacks on India were orchestrated. The ministry emphasized that the operation followed the barbaric terrorist assault in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali national.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, eight people were killed in the Indian operation and 35 others were injured. Pakistan’s army stated that five Indian fighter jets - including MiG-29s, Su-30s, and three Rafale aircraft — were downed.