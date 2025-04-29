Mutual support between China and Russia remains unwavering — Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING, April 29. /TASS/. Mutual support between Russia and China remains unwavering despite the ongoing changes in the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Rio de Janeiro.

"In recent times, there have been many changes in the international environment. Change is the norm of our era, yet the mutual trust and support between China and Russia remain unchanged," he emphasized.

The diplomat pointed out that the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been the guarantee for maintaining Sino-Russian relations at a high level. Wang Yi also noted the importance of joint efforts by Beijing and Moscow to ensure that the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries is put into practice and "embodied in the results of cooperation in all areas.".