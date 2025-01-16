CAR President thanks Russia for grain, fuel supplies

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera is grateful to Russia for supplies of grain and fuel and support in abolishment of the embargo on arms supplies and diamonds exports.

"I would like to thank you with all of my heart for supplies of grain, for fuel that was delivered to Bangi," he said during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Russia supported abolishment of the embargo on weapons supplies and exports of diamonds introduced against the CAR, the president added.