Trump, Harris neck and neck in popularity in two key Southern states

NEW YORK, November 1. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris are struggling to gain a clear advantage in Georgia and North Carolina, two key swing states in the South, according to a public opinion poll conducted by SSRS on behalf of CNN.

In Georgia, 48% of poll participants indicated they would vote for Trump, while 47% favor Harris. In North Carolina, the incumbent vice president leads the former president with 48% to 47%.

CNN notes that North Carolina voters narrowly supported Democrat Barack Obama in the 2008 election but have since voted for Republicans in the last three presidential elections. In Georgia, current President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump by less than 1% in 2020, making him the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

The poll was conducted online and by telephone from October 23 to 28, surveying 732 potential voters in Georgia and 750 in North Carolina. The statistical margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.

Fluctuating states are crucial for US presidential candidates, as they can sway the election outcome and provide key electoral votes. According to an October 21 survey by Decision Desk HQ and The Hill, Trump was leading in four of the seven swing states: Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina, while Harris was ahead in Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The next general election in the United States is scheduled for November 5.