Cuba honored to become BRICS partner state — president

HAVANA, October 25. /TASS/. Cuba is honored to join the BRICS as a partner state, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Cuba is honored to join the BRICS as a partner state," Diaz-Canel said on his X page. "Five letters and a great hope for countries of the South on their path to a more fair, democratic and sustainable international order."

The Cuban president was unable to attend the summit in person due to the serious energy crisis in the country and the need to eliminate the aftermath of Hurricane Oscar. The Cuban delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla instead.

He also commented on the acquisition of the partner state by Cuba on his X page.

"After the accession to BRICS as a partner state, Cuba reaffirms its interest and commitment to join and work together with all member states in order to protect multipolarity, peace, international law and building of development and cooperation agenda that would meet the interests of the South," he said.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.