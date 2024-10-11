Two UN peacekeepers injured as Israel fires at UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 11. /TASS/. Two servicemen from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were wounded in an Israeli attack on the UN peacekeeping force’s headquarters in the town of Naqoura, Al Mayadeen reported citing a source at UNIFIL’s command.

According to him, Israel fired at the entrance to the premises, leaving one of the peacekeepers severely wounded. Also, an Israeli tank was spotted near the UN position.

UNIFIL said on Thursday two of its peacekeepers were injured as an Israeli tank fired at a guard tower at the group’s headquarters near the Lebanese Army’s position in the same town. Also, the Israeli soldiers attacked the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering near the village of Labbouneh. Patrol vehicles, a power line and a communications system were damaged in the attack.

"Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701," the UN peacekeeping force said in a statement on Thursday.