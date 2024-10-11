Trump beats Harris in US voter support by two percentage points

NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is ahead of incumbent Vice President and his main rival, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the level of voter support by two percentage points, Rasmussen Reports said in releasing the findings of the poll, which surveyed over 2,200 potential American voters online and by telephone in early October.

The results of the poll showed that 48% of respondents are ready to support Trump in the November presidential election, while 46% favored Harris. Meanwhile, 3% of those polled said they would vote for any other candidate. Another 3% were undecided.

According to the results of the Rasmussen Reports poll conducted in early September, 49% of respondents backed Trump, while 47% said that they would vote for Harris.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, who is the Republican Party's nominee, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office. Her candidacy was officially approved by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.