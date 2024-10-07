Slovenian PM says Russia needs to participate in talks on Ukraine — newspaper

LJUBLJANA, October 7. /TASS/. Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob told the Russian side "through channels of quiet diplomacy" that Ljubljana does not imagine peaceful talks on Ukraine without Moscow's participation, the Delo newspaper reported with reference to diplomatic sources.

According to them, those advisers in Golob's entourage who openly hold anti-Russian and pro-American views are now "losing weight" in shaping policy toward Russia and the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, the Left party, which is part of the ruling coalition, called on the Slovenian government to stop all forms of military aid to Ukraine.

The Slovenian authorities have already handed over 13 military aid packages to Kiev, their exact content remaining undisclosed. According to the Delo newspaper, Ljubljana supplied Ukraine with 35 BVP M-80A infantry fighting vehicles, 28 upgraded T-55 tanks and 20 Valuk armored vehicles (an upgraded version of the Austrian Pandur vehicle).