Ties between North Korea, China correspond to key interests of their peoples — Kim Jong Un

BEIJING, October 6. /TASS/. The development of friendly relations between North Korea and China brings significant benefits to both countries and their peoples, leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un said in a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping, sent on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"Continuation and development of friendship between the DPRK and China <…> corresponds to the fundamental interests of both countries," China Central Television quotes Kim Jong-un as saying.

He pointed out that the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the DPRK will continue to make efforts to develop relations and cooperation between the DPRK and China "in accordance with the requirements of the new era."

For 75 years, Pyongyang and Beijing have "firmly believed in the legitimacy of their own goals," overcame various trials and "courageously advanced along the path to socialism," Kim Jong Un said.

Beijing is Pyongyang's key economic partner. According to Chinese customs statistics, the two countries' trade turnover increased by 3.2 times in 2022 and by 2.3 times in 2023, reaching $2.29 billion.