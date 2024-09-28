Israeli airstrike kills Hamas field commander in southern Syria — army statement

TEL AVIV, September 28. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has carried out a strike on southern Syria, killing a Hamas commander, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Overnight (Friday), following IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Muhammad Fahd, Head of the Hamas terrorist network in southern Syria," the statement reads.

"Ahmad Muhammad Fahd was responsible for carrying out terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel from the area of southern Syria, including firing projectiles toward the Golan Heights area. The terrorist was eliminated while planning to carry out an imminent terror attack. The IDF is continuing to operate to eliminate Hamas terrorists, wherever they might be," the army added.