Hungary joins Friends of Peace group on resolving Ukraine crisis — official

BUDAPEST, September 27. /TASS/. Budapest is joining the Friends of Peace group on resolving the Ukraine crisis that has been established by the countries of the Global South, the Hungarian prime minister’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said, citing the country’s top diplomat.

"Hungary is joining the Friends of Peace group, which is holding its inaugural meeting on Friday in New York, led by China and Brazil, said Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The group’s key message is the urgent need to start peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine," he wrote on the X social media platform.