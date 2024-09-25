Over 10 Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

BEIRUT, September 25. /TASS/. Armed units of the Shiite movement Hezbollah lost over 10 of their fighters during Israeli raids on various Lebanese regions on Wednesday, the emergency committee of the republic’s Health Ministry reports.

According to it, at least four people were killed during the Israeli drone attack on the settlement of al-Buzuriya in southern Lebanon, and four others suffered due to the strike on the mountainous area of the Chouf region, which is a home to the Druze community. An air raid was carried out on the Joun Gorge, located southeast of Beirut.

Sheikh Hussein Mohammad Amro, the head of Hezbollah's political structure in Northern Lebanon and Mount Lebanon Governorate and prominent religious figure, was eliminated in the Ftouh Keserwan Region, northern Lebanon. Along with the sheikh, two fighters were killed and nine others were injured.

The Israeli Air Force has carried out intensive strikes on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, as well as the mountainous terrain on the border with Syria since morning. The air raids were reported from Baalbek, Al-Nabi Shayth, and Hermel, a total of 40 locations were attacked. No deaths have been reported, however local authorities say dozens have been injured.