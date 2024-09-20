Fate of senior Hezbollah military figure targeted by Israeli attack unclear — TV channel

CAIRO, September 20. /TASS/. The fate of Ibrahim Aqil, the Shiite militia Hezbollah’s military commander in charge of special operations, who was the main target of the Israeli Air Force strike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital, is still unclear, the Al-Qahera el-Ekhbariya television channel said.

According to the TV channel, Ibrahim Aqil was indeed the target of the Israeli attack on Dahieh, the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital. However, the TV channel said, his fate is still unknown.

Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera reported that Aqil was killed in the Israeli airstrike on Dahieh. According to the TV channel, the strike hit the headquarters where commanders of Shiite formations were holding a meeting. Aqil replaced Fuad Shukr, the chief of operations in the Shiite militia, who was killed on July 30.