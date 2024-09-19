Israel to continue fighting, Hezbollah to pay increasingly high price — Gallant

TEL AVIV, September 19. /TASS/. Israel intends to keep fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon and will make it pay an increasingly high price for the attacks on its northern region, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said after the operational meeting with army and intelligence command.

"In the past few days, we had a number of important discussions. The new stage of war opens significant opportunities, as well as significant risks. Hezbollah feels the crackdown and the hostilities will continue. Our goal is to ensure the safe return [of the residents] of northern Israeli settlements to their homes. With time, Hezbollah will pay an increasingly high price," Gallant said, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, Israel will continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip, the minister added.

"At the same time, we will continue our efforts, aimed at bringing back our hostages [from Gaza] and elimination of the Hamas terrorist organization," he noted.