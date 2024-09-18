UN chief, Security Council should condemn attack on Iran’s ambassador in Lebanon — mission

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the United Nations Security Council should unequivocally condemn the attack on Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani who was injured by the pager explosion, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a letter sent to the Security Council.

"The UN Secretary-General and the Security Council must condemn unequivocally Israel’s terrorist action and heinous crime against the head of Iran's diplomatic mission in Lebanon, as well as violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and attacks and targeting of Lebanese civilians," said the document presented to journalists by the Iranian diplomatic mission.